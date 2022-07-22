Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €135.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €135.00 ($136.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAE. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($80.81) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($126.26) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($171.72) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €146.00 ($147.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €95.52 ($96.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.28 ($65.94) and a 1-year high of €165.70 ($167.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

