Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Target Price to €88.00

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($100.00) to €88.00 ($88.89) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNR. Barclays set a €95.00 ($95.96) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($96.97) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($103.03) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($82.83) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €88.00 ($88.89) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNR stock opened at €66.04 ($66.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €66.79 and its 200 day moving average is €71.68. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($43.49) and a one year high of €56.25 ($56.82).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

