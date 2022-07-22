Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €4.75 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.80) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.36) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.50 ($7.58) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.32) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 4.0 %

LHA stock opened at €5.99 ($6.05) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €10.13 ($10.23). The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.18.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

