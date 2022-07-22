HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €44.40 by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.40 ($44.85) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($56.57) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.66) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($59.60) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($64.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($55.56) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 0.9 %

HEI opened at €48.47 ($48.96) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €43.40 ($43.84) and a 52 week high of €76.98 ($77.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

