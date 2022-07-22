Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.74. 7,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 303,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

Specifically, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Lovesac Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $530.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

