Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$115.00 to C$90.00. The stock traded as low as $52.48 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 626211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after buying an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

