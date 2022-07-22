MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $338.00 to $325.00. The stock had previously closed at $274.74, but opened at $265.02. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MarketAxess shares last traded at $271.74, with a volume of 1,228 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKTX. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarketAxess Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

