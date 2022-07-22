Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $23.89. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kennametal shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 275 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kennametal Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

