Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €69.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €69.50 ($70.20) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHER. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($50.51) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($80.81) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($75.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($88.89) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €41.35 ($41.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($24.12) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($136.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

