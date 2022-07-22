Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$16.25 to C$11.50. The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 85,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,148,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQX. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,415,000 after buying an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 939,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 636,480 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

