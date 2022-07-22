Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $82.69, but opened at $87.00. Badger Meter shares last traded at $84.16, with a volume of 2,591 shares trading hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $47,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.