Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $20.61. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 13,619 shares trading hands.

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 55,575 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

