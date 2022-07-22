Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 20.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) traded up 20.1% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $37.00. The stock traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.71. 45,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,471,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $743.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

