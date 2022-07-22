Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 20.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) traded up 20.1% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $37.00. The stock traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.71. 45,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,471,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $743.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.