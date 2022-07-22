Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $49.25, but opened at $48.14. Ciena shares last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 215 shares.

Specifically, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $114,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,299,343 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Ciena Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

