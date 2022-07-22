Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.02, but opened at $76.85. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Elastic shares last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 362 shares.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Elastic
Elastic Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.