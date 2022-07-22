Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.02, but opened at $76.85. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Elastic shares last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 362 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Elastic by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 505,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 218,725 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

