Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $77.92, but opened at $80.82. Comerica shares last traded at $78.82, with a volume of 12,850 shares.

The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,296,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.