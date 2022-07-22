Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.22, but opened at $26.76. Baker Hughes shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 160,271 shares.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 1.55.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

