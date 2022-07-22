Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $109.93, but opened at $112.50. Abbott Laboratories shares last traded at $108.04, with a volume of 88,950 shares.

The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

