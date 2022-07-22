Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $201.63, but opened at $214.87. Netflix shares last traded at $202.61, with a volume of 323,763 shares.

The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 3.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.17.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

