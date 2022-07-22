Exxon Mobil (XOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE XOM opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $369.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Dempze Nancy E bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

