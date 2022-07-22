Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $7.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $191.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $203.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

