LatAmGrowth SPAC’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 25th (NASDAQ:LATGU)

LatAmGrowth SPAC’s (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 25th. LatAmGrowth SPAC had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of LatAmGrowth SPAC’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Get LatAmGrowth SPAC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LatAmGrowth SPAC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the first quarter worth $237,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter worth $261,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter worth $1,358,000.

About LatAmGrowth SPAC

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.