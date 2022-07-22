Civeo (CVEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civeo Trading Down 2.3 %

Civeo stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Civeo has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.81 million, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Civeo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

