Civeo (CVEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Civeo Trading Down 2.3 %
Civeo stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Civeo has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.81 million, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civeo (CVEO)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.