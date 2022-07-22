Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Trading Up 5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $94.90 and last traded at $94.31. Approximately 102,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,607,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.26. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

