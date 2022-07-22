Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands has set its Q2 guidance at $0.60-$0.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.45-$2.55 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,065,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

