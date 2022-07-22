AON (AON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect AON to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $280.67 on Friday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $230.10 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.52.

AON Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at AON

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of AON by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.