W. P. Carey (WPC) to Release Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. W. P. Carey has set its FY22 guidance at $5.18-5.30 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect W. P. Carey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WPC opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $87.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

