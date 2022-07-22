Ecovyst (ECVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Price Performance

NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.11 on Friday. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Feehan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,898.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ecovyst by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ecovyst by 47.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecovyst by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 21.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 56.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.