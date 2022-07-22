Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,583

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,050 ($36.46) to GBX 2,583 ($30.88) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 47.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,000 ($35.86) to GBX 1,750 ($20.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.50) to GBX 1,525 ($18.23) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.44) to GBX 2,560 ($30.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($34.70) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,320.17 ($27.74).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 1,745.50 ($20.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,169.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,706 ($44.30).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($26.69) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($119,538.24).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

