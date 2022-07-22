freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($23.23) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($30.30) target price on freenet in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.26) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.62) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.28) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($28.28) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

freenet Price Performance

FRA:FNTN opened at €23.17 ($23.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.10. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($33.25).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

