JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 700

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($8.37) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLND. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($6.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.68) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 557.50 ($6.66).

British Land Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 476.20 ($5.69) on Tuesday. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 440.20 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.74). The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 495.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 514.19.

British Land Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at British Land

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £14,395.50 ($17,209.21). In other British Land news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £14,898.09 ($17,810.03). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £14,395.50 ($17,209.21). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,266.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Stories

