Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.86, but opened at $70.54. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 674 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.47.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.