Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.86, but opened at $70.54. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 674 shares changing hands.
The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.
Insider Transactions at Triumph Bancorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.47.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.