Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 14073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

