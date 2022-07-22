Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in June

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 380,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,050.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHUHF. CIBC raised Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities raised Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

RHUHF stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading

