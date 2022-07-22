goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHMEF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $85.08 on Friday. goeasy has a twelve month low of $72.55 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

