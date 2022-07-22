Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,492.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,500 ($41.84) to GBX 3,485 ($41.66) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($47.58) to GBX 3,650 ($43.63) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($52.36) to GBX 3,835 ($45.85) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Spectris Stock Performance

SEPJF opened at $33.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. Spectris has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

