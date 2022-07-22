LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. TheStreet raised shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

LSI Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

LYTS opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $155.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in LSI Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

