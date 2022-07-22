Head to Head Review: Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) vs. Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Barnwell Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.00 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.31 $6.25 million $1.07 2.22

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Woodside Energy Group and Barnwell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Barnwell Industries 44.14% 95.07% 36.63%

Summary

Barnwell Industries beats Woodside Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.