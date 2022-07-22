MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKTW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketWise will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 20,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $50,886.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

