Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.