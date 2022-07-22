Analyzing Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) & Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blackbaud and Freshworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 1 0 0 2.00 Freshworks 0 3 3 0 2.50

Blackbaud currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. Freshworks has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 72.34%. Given Freshworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freshworks is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $927.74 million 3.38 $5.70 million ($0.08) -739.91 Freshworks $371.02 million 10.58 -$191.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Blackbaud and Freshworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Blackbaud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Freshworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud -0.47% 8.94% 2.17% Freshworks N/A -167.95% -18.72%

Summary

Freshworks beats Blackbaud on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; organizational and program management, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

