David Bower Purchases 12 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($14.08) per share, for a total transaction of £141.36 ($168.99).

HomeServe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 1,179 ($14.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HomeServe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 578.33 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,185 ($14.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 926.30. The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 3,023.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.54) to GBX 1,200 ($14.35) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.35) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.06) to GBX 1,205 ($14.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.56).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

