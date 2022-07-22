SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

SFS Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SFSLF opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $112.80 and a 1 year high of $112.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of SFS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

