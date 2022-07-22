Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,758.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEYMF shares. Barclays lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($21.21) to €25.50 ($25.76) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.