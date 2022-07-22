Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Increases By 23.7%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 1,907,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 874.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNCAF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

See Also

