Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Santos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $5.04 on Friday. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.
About Santos
