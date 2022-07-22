Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $5.04 on Friday. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

