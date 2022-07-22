Kate Bolsover Acquires 6,142 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Kate Bolsover acquired 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £9,888.62 ($11,821.42).

Kate Bolsover also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

On Thursday, July 14th, Kate Bolsover sold 6,245 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £9,867.10 ($11,795.70).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

LON:BBH opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £984.36 million and a PE ratio of 987.06. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 132.40 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 209.50 ($2.50). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.01.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $3.02. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

(Get Rating)

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.