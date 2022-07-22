Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.4 days.
Traton Trading Up 0.1 %
TRATF opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. Traton has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $32.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRATF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Traton from €24.50 ($24.75) to €21.00 ($21.21) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SEB Equities downgraded Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Traton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Traton from €30.00 ($30.30) to €22.00 ($22.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Traton from €33.00 ($33.33) to €30.00 ($30.30) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
About Traton
Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.
