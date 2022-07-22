ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 300.2 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

XNGSF opened at $16.21 on Friday. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.