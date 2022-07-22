Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Grows By 23.7%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,517,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 13.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 17.10. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of 12.17 and a 1 year high of 25.00.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 6.13%.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

